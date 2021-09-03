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Demonic Distortion Update August 2021
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41 views • September 03, 2021
We can now see our own demons with a store bought video camera! I do an update test of my own demonic indwelling via the technique I developed called demonic distortion video analysis. Just film yourself indoors with low light, I use a Canon vixia series flip camcorder, bring it in to the video editor, and use the same camera to film the display, scrolling through and frame-by-frame until you start to see anomalies. Then you film those, bring that into the video editor again, use brightening and contrast and color adjustments with words and signs to help the viewer see what you are finding. Everyone has demons, but very few people truly acknowledge them, and fewer still reveal them for all to see.
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
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