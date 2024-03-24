Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CNN doctor killed by VAXX poison injections
channel image
The Prisoner
9027 Subscribers
Shop now
971 views
Published 12 hours ago

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1770911339151610352

###

Dr. Gia Sison @giasison

"Booster done! Thanks MMC!!!"

https://twitter.com/giasison/status/1465869101591498756

###

The Philippine Star

@PhilippineStar

"REST IN PEACE, DOC GIA 🙏🏼

Doctor and mental health advocate Gia Grace Sison passed away today, March 21, 2024, Asociación de Alumnas de Poveda announced. She was 53 years old."

https://twitter.com/PhilippineStar/status/1770735441597104235

https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/lifestyle/content/901262/gia-sison-doctor-and-mental-health-advocate-passes-away/story/ ###

Rod Stewart - Amazing Grace

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=PJqC0snhCbs

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
cnnphilippinesgia sison

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket