CNN doctor killed by VAXX poison injections

Dr. Gia Sison @giasison
"Booster done! Thanks MMC!!!"
The Philippine Star
@PhilippineStar
"REST IN PEACE, DOC GIA 🙏🏼
Doctor and mental health advocate Gia Grace Sison passed away today, March 21, 2024, Asociación de Alumnas de Poveda announced. She was 53 years old."
https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/lifestyle/content/901262/gia-sison-doctor-and-mental-health-advocate-passes-away/story/ ###
Rod Stewart - Amazing Grace
