The Secret Bioengineered War Against America Dream 2-21-26 Shared 2-22-26

Dreamed twice on 2-21-26@5:37 AM & 7:11 AM. A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about the bioengineered food in America and how the enemy is using it against the people.

Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.

My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ





Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e







