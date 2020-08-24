BILL GATES AGENDA

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76 views • August 24, 2020
Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic. Plandemic II connects the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interests with the decision makers that are currently managing this crisis.
https://plandemicseries.com/
https://plandemicseries.com/
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