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Panic Sell as Prices Collapse, or Stay on Target? #Stocks #Bitcoin
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264 views • May 15, 2022
Do you sell while you can still get some money out of your investments as the crypto + stock market collapses? Or do you know your thesis, stay calm, and add to your positions? Follow the Warren Buffett mantra, "be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful."
#fear
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#fear
MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.
Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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