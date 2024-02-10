Our Lord's Message to Luz de Maria for February 5, 2024

More countries get involved in the war… chaos is coming… I will not abandon you
Disease is already among you: one created by those who use science for evil, a new disease and one that has mutated. You possess from My Household with which to repel these diseases; but My children, those who expose themselves for fun, will suffer
February 5, 2024 – Message of Our Lord Jesus Christ to Luz de María
Pray My children, intercede for Chile, the fury of nature has caused pain in My children.
Pray My children, pray for the United States, it is shaking, chaos is coming.
Pray My children, pray for the countries at war.
Pray My children, pray for the protests [5] spreading from country to country causing devastation.
Pray My children, pray for yourselves to grow in love, mercy and compassion.
Pray My children, pray and be creatures who receive Me daily [in the Holy Eucharist]
