Moms on a Mission: Local Action for Positive Change for Our Children
Warriors Rise
Published 17 hours ago |

Miriam Shaw and Julie Woolslayer teamed up to form Mom's on a Mission to help Educate, Awake and Activate Mom's (and Dad's) everywhere to get involved in the schools board meeting and to become locally activated to bring about National change for the good and protection of our children from the evil agendas being pushed on them [and us] today!

www.momsonamission.net

Battle for the American Mind by Pete Hedseth & David Goodwin

https://www.amazon.com/Battle-American-Mind-Uprooting-Miseducation/dp/0063215047/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RESOYLTJIDP6&keywords=battle+for+the+american+mind+by+pete+hegseth&qid=1678131533&sprefix=Battle+for+the+mind+%2Caps%2C142&sr=8-1

Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net

Keywords
warriors for christ risewarriors4christrisejodi lodolcewarriors risemoms on a missionmiriam shawjulie woolslayer

