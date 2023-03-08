Moms on a Mission: Local Action for Positive Change for Our Children

Miriam Shaw and Julie Woolslayer teamed up to form Mom's on a Mission to help Educate, Awake and Activate Mom's (and Dad's) everywhere to get involved in the schools board meeting and to become locally activated to bring about National change for the good and protection of our children from the evil agendas being pushed on them [and us] today!
www.momsonamission.net
Battle for the American Mind by Pete Hedseth & David Goodwin
https://www.amazon.com/Battle-American-Mind-Uprooting-Miseducation/dp/0063215047/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1RESOYLTJIDP6&keywords=battle+for+the+american+mind+by+pete+hegseth&qid=1678131533&sprefix=Battle+for+the+mind+%2Caps%2C142&sr=8-1
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net
