Second and Third Vials of the Book of Revelation

If you are studying or simply reading the Book of Revelation, you definitely need to read these very important Studies:Secret Chronology of the Sixth TrumpetThe Seventh Trumpet and Secrets of the Book of Revelation(Only 5,000 Characters can be inscribed in a Video Description. To understand this message you need to read the above Studies. You do not like to click on links, search the titles on Brighteon.)This Study is about the Second and Third Vials also called Bowls.We begin by pointing out that the Sea of Galilee is also called the Lake Tiberias.In the Book of Revelation the Vials are the Judgments of God over the Land of Israel. Each Vial is linked to a corresponding Trumpet, 1st Vial to the 1st Trumpet and so forth. The Trumpets are showing the effects of Israel's Rebellion against God over certain things that are called in a symbolic way: "the Earth", "the Trees", "green Grass", "the Sea", "Rivers and Fountains of Waters"...Revelation 16:3 And the second angel poured out his vial upon the sea; and it became as the blood of a dead man: and every living soul died in the sea.In 67 AD General Vespasian and his Son Titus with the Roman Army came from Ptolemais to quell the Jewish Rebellion. The Jewish Historian who was an Eyewitness of the war, reported the following Events:1st Event (Book Wars of the Jews):“Now as those people of Joppa were floating about in this sea, in the morning there fell a violent wind upon them; it is called by those that sail there “the black north wind,” and there dashed their ships one against another, and dashed some of them against the rocks, and carried many of them by force, while they strove against the opposite waves, into the main sea; for the shore was so rocky, and had so many of the enemy upon it, that they were afraid to come to land… And much lamentation there was when the ships were dashed against one another, and a terrible noise when they were broken to pieces; and some of the multitude that were in them were covered with waves, and so perished, and a great many were embarrassed with shipwrecks. But some of them thought that to die by their own swords was lighter than by the sea, and so they killed themselves before they were drowned; although the greatest part of them were carried by the waves, and dashed to pieces against the abrupt parts of the rocks, insomuch that the sea was bloody a long way, and the maritime parts were full of dead bodies; for the Romans came upon those that were carried to the shore, and destroyed them; and the number of the bodies that were thus thrown out of the sea was four thousand and two hundred.”Second Event (Book Wars of the Jews)This happened to the people of Tiberias and Taricheae:“Sometimes the Romans leaped into their ships, with swords in their hands, and slew them; but when some of them met the vessels, the Romans caught them by the middle, and destroyed at once their ships and themselves who were taken in them. And for such as were drowning in the sea, if they lifted their heads up above the water, they were either killed by darts, or caught by the vessels; but if, in the desperate case they were in, they attempted to swim to their enemies, the Romans cut off either their heads or their hands; …one might then see the lake all bloody, and full of dead bodies, for not one of them escaped. And a terrible stink, and a very sad sight there was on the following days over that country; for as for the shores, they were full of shipwrecks, and of dead bodies all swelled; and as the dead bodies were inflamed by the sun, and putrefied, they corrupted the air…”Revelation 16:4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood.5 And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus.6 For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.This is another Event reported by Josephus that happened to the people of Gadara fleeing South while trying reach Jericho:“They then extended themselves a very great way along the banks of the river, and sustained the darts that were thrown at them, as well as the attacks of the horsemen, who beat many of them, and pushed them into the current. At which fight, hand to hand, fifteen thousand…were slain, while the number of those that were unwillingly forced to leap into Jordan was prodigious… and Jordan could not be passed over, by reason of the dead bodies that were in it, but because the lake Asphaltiris was also full of dead bodies, that were carried down into it by the river. And now Placidus… put his soldiers on board the ships, and slew such as had fled to the lake…”