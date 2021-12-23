© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MrE: The Secret Teachings of All (Freemason) Ages - The Androgynous Agenda [30.03.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
187 views • December 23, 2021
Note: I can now 'see' that many of the people I know consciously deliberately systematic worshiping satanism. It's in their 'way of living' as well as their 'public' reaction to what happens right now it also proves it (talk, Talk, Talk...Bla bla bla...They have it all in the mouth -> “talk the talk” and “walk the walk” - Fucking Hypocrites who have it all in the mouth...
And they really DON'T like to talk about the Bible, God and Jesus, but it's okay to talk about SATAN, Meditation, Yoga, Spiritulaism, 'Aliens' astrology and so on who all is the Satanic 'New Age' Movement... and yes, they also take drugs, smoke a lot of hash, drinks and fuck everything if they can. And They Brags about it... Really sick world we live in...
And I know many of them 'follow' me That's why I tell what I MEAN, NOT what I 'think' = cowardy Doublespeak...
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFPaBo9QxGOw/
Christian Video Vault: 'New Age' Satanism Exposed [28.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFQZiaFx5sIE/
The 'New Age' Movement Examined - Looking Back To See Forward #TBT [17.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q5QqJbviRCSu/
Manly P. Hall: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=manly+p+hall&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Manly+P.+Hall&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Manly P Hall the Secret Teachings of All Ages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=manly+p+hall+the+secret+teachings+of+all+ages&;t=h_&ia=web
Androgynous: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=androgynous&;t=h_&ia=definition
The Four Worlds of Kabbalah: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+four+worlds+of+kabbalah&;t=h_&ia=web
--
These videos belong to MrE, aka Transpocalypse Now(taken down from youtube around December 2019).
I do not own any of the material, and this channel is not monetized.
Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Supporting 'Androgyny'?
Androgyny is the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics into an ambiguous form. Androgyny may be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.
When androgyny refers to mixed biological sex characteristics in humans, it often refers to intersex people. Regarding gender identity, androgynous individuals may refer to themselves as non-binary, genderqueer, or gender neutral, while others may identify as transgender men or women, or may be cisgender. As a form of gender expression, androgyny can be achieved through personal grooming, fashion, or a certain amount of THT treatment. Androgynous gender expression has waxed and waned in popularity in different cultures and throughout history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgyny
--
mrehistory search Showing 1 of 182 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=mrehistory&;kind=video
MrE videos from me Showing 10 of 29 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20mre&;kind=video
Transpocalypse Now (MreHistory) Archives - GregMaschietto
This is a mirror channel for MreHistory!
As long as you know why you are here do me a favor, and follow these:
Dr. Gene Kim @ REAL Bible Believers @ YouTube (you ain't seen no preacher like him)
KJOzborne
Dayz of Noah
James Corbett (from corbettreport.com)
The Last American Vagabond
RISE (R$E)
Computing Forever
SGT Reports
Jeff Censored (R.I.P., my friend)
Stew Peters
GregMaschietto
Created 1 year, 11 months ago.
119 videos
845 subscribers
104713 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWvQFDlmEYd9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gregmaschietto/
And they really DON'T like to talk about the Bible, God and Jesus, but it's okay to talk about SATAN, Meditation, Yoga, Spiritulaism, 'Aliens' astrology and so on who all is the Satanic 'New Age' Movement... and yes, they also take drugs, smoke a lot of hash, drinks and fuck everything if they can. And They Brags about it... Really sick world we live in...
And I know many of them 'follow' me That's why I tell what I MEAN, NOT what I 'think' = cowardy Doublespeak...
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview [1989]: What is Doublespeak? (NPM- and NewSpeak)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
100% Proof The 'New Age' Movement Is Satanic! [Aug 10th, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFPaBo9QxGOw/
Christian Video Vault: 'New Age' Satanism Exposed [28.08.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QFQZiaFx5sIE/
The 'New Age' Movement Examined - Looking Back To See Forward #TBT [17.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q5QqJbviRCSu/
Manly P. Hall: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=manly+p+hall&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Manly+P.+Hall&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
Manly P Hall the Secret Teachings of All Ages: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=manly+p+hall+the+secret+teachings+of+all+ages&;t=h_&ia=web
Androgynous: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=androgynous&;t=h_&ia=definition
The Four Worlds of Kabbalah: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=the+four+worlds+of+kabbalah&;t=h_&ia=web
--
These videos belong to MrE, aka Transpocalypse Now(taken down from youtube around December 2019).
I do not own any of the material, and this channel is not monetized.
Satanic LGBTQIA+ Pedophile Supporting 'Androgyny'?
Androgyny is the combination of masculine and feminine characteristics into an ambiguous form. Androgyny may be expressed with regard to biological sex, gender identity, or gender expression.
When androgyny refers to mixed biological sex characteristics in humans, it often refers to intersex people. Regarding gender identity, androgynous individuals may refer to themselves as non-binary, genderqueer, or gender neutral, while others may identify as transgender men or women, or may be cisgender. As a form of gender expression, androgyny can be achieved through personal grooming, fashion, or a certain amount of THT treatment. Androgynous gender expression has waxed and waned in popularity in different cultures and throughout history.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Androgyny
--
mrehistory search Showing 1 of 182 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=mrehistory&;kind=video
MrE videos from me Showing 10 of 29 matches -> https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20osb%C3%B8l%20mre&;kind=video
Transpocalypse Now (MreHistory) Archives - GregMaschietto
This is a mirror channel for MreHistory!
As long as you know why you are here do me a favor, and follow these:
Dr. Gene Kim @ REAL Bible Believers @ YouTube (you ain't seen no preacher like him)
KJOzborne
Dayz of Noah
James Corbett (from corbettreport.com)
The Last American Vagabond
RISE (R$E)
Computing Forever
SGT Reports
Jeff Censored (R.I.P., my friend)
Stew Peters
GregMaschietto
Created 1 year, 11 months ago.
119 videos
845 subscribers
104713 views
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qWvQFDlmEYd9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gregmaschietto/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.