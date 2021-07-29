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7/26/2021 Jack Keane: China’s threat is more dangerous than the Cold War, because they are seeking domination. And we have to convince them that that goal that they have is impossible, and it’s going to cost them far too much in terms of their own economic prosperity, and their isolation from the world writ large.