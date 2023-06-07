Welcome To Proverbs Club.Keep Your Marital Bonds Exclusive.
Proverbs 5:16 (NIV).
16) Should your springs overflow in the streets,
your streams of water in the public squares?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Your relations with your spouse must be private and exclusive.
Nobody else should have access to them.
Marital virginity is a requirement.
