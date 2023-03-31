Lukashenko - Belarus Teases Hosting Russian Strategic Nukes While Urging 'Truce' for Peace

Thanks to 'Texas News Studio' on YouTube for creating this video and description below, that I am sharing. I have included some quotes here first from, https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/31/belarus-might-host-strategic-nuclear-weapons-says-lukashenko
President of Belarus Lukashenko announced the transfer of special forces to the border with Ukraine in order to prevent provocations
“Putin and I will decide and introduce here, if necessary, strategic weapons, and they must understand this, the scoundrels abroad, who today are trying to blow us up from inside and outside,” the Belarusian leader in an hours-long televised address to the nation. “We will stop at nothing to protect our countries, our state and their peoples.”
“We must stop now, before an escalation begins. I’ll take the risk of suggesting an end of hostilities … a declaration of a truce,” he said.
“All territorial, reconstruction, security and other issues can and should be settled at the negotiation table, without preconditions,” added Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994.
“As a result of the efforts of the United States and its satellites, a full-scale war has been unleashed in [Ukraine] … a third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon,” he said.
Mar 31, 2023 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Today's top stories presented to you from the TNS Center in Dallas Texas. News media channel for original commentary on news covering just about anything.
If there is Developing News, it will be on THE TNS Network hosted by Mark Meyers presenting real news from all over the web.
ALL DAY NEWS STREAMING ON TWITCH TV https://www.twitch.tv/texasnewsstudiotv
Find us on the following platforms.
TWITCH, RUMBLE, BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/texa...
https://www.twitch.tv/texasnewsstudiotv
https://rumble.com/user/TexasNewsStudio
NEWS STORY Read More/Source/Credit/
Fair Use:
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
------------------------------------------------------
YOUR SUPPORT KEEPS TNS ON THE AIR
------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL!
---------------------------------------
https://www.twitch.tv/texasnewsstudiotv
https://rumble.com/user/TexasNewsStudio
https://twitter.com/TexasNewsStudio
https://twitter.com/TexasNewsStudio
--------------------------------------------------------------------
YOUR DONATIONS KEEP TNS ON THE AIR
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
CashApp $TexasNewsStudio
Venmo https://venmo.com/ TEXASNEWSSTUDIO 6705
PAYPAL.ME ON MAIN TEXASNEWSTUDIO YOUTUBE CHANNEL HOMEPAGE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.