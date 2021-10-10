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LEBANON: BANKS TOOK PEOPLE'S MONEY AND CLOSED - Horrible!
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331 views • October 10, 2021
Desperate citizens breaking into locked banks in LEBANON. This was after the bank told them "they would no longer receive their savings, which were frozen by the Lebanon regime.
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