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They Will Blame Veterans For What's Next, Mark My Words
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477 views • September 02, 2021
Please call out their false narratives before it's too late! If we call it out step by step we can make the public aware of the fact that it's ALL staged. When they do their next big false flag, too many people will know their tactics and it will be over from that point forward. We have to be active!
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Sources:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/01/politics/far-right-groups-praise-taliban-takeover/index.html
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Sources:
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/01/politics/far-right-groups-praise-taliban-takeover/index.html
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