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Tucker Carlson argues that advances in technology have enabled a small technocratic elite to impose control over millions through mass surveillance.
He maintains that surveillance is not about safety or reducing crime, but about suppressing dissent and instilling powerlessness among the population.
"The point is not to help you in any way. The point is to control you and make dissent impossible."
"It's to diminish you and remind you of your powerlessness so you don't rebel as they drain the treasury and eliminate... the things that make life worth living."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
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