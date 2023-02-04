Create New Account
Finding Your Parasitic Love
Published 14 days ago |
Early happy valentine's day. I hope all you singles out there find your parasitic love to become one flesh, Genesis 2:24. God made the Angler fish, and it's interesting mating to fuse together. God is truly a lover at heart and has a sense of humor to prove a point; marriage is for life where the husband cannot separate from his wife as they are one.

Happy V-Day!

Please subscribe and donate at my site, www.savedandloved.com

