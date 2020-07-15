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OSHA Covering Up Face Mask Danger?
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98 views • July 15, 2020
RonPaulLibertyReport


Why hasn't US Occupational Safety and Health Administration bothered to do any testing on the potential negative effects of mandatory workplace face masks? An increasing number of individuals have tested C02 level build-up inside masks using OSHA-approved equipment and the results have been concerning. Why doesn't OSHA take the time to either disprove or confirm whether it is safe for face masks to be mandated on workers? Plus in today's program: corruption in Covid testing across the country and another look at the big hype over new "cases" in Texas and Florida.

Please keep the Liberty Report on the air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support

Articles mentioned:
https://www.targetliberty.com/2020/07/has-osha-even-tested-to-determine-if.html

http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2020/july/13/citizens-forced-to-breathe-deadly-climate-change-gas/

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2020/07/no_author/the-big-coronavirus-testing-con-job/
Keywords
cdcronpaullibertyreportwhoagendaco2testdeathsvirusoshaantibodycasescovering upface mask dangerprotect workers
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