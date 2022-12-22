16. Quietening the Soul: Forgiveness Jiu Jitsu

http://freedomshock.com



When Christians put the financial interests of their institutions above their own spiritual development, society becomes degenerate.

Healthy societies were meant to be flavored by salty, morally-uncompromised folks...

...and when your focus is the bottom-line, compromise has already entered the picture. This then, makes those who were intended to be the flavor-givers of society (they clarify the expectations and tone), weak.

But this weakness can be overcome if we return to our roots. A terrific starting place is forgiveness. Followers of Jesus were meant to be salty people, who are willing to give offending people a second chance.

