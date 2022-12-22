16. Quietening the Soul: Forgiveness Jiu Jitsu

When Christians put the financial interests of their institutions above their own spiritual development, society becomes degenerate.
Healthy societies were meant to be flavored by salty, morally-uncompromised folks...
...and when your focus is the bottom-line, compromise has already entered the picture. This then, makes those who were intended to be the flavor-givers of society (they clarify the expectations and tone), weak.
But this weakness can be overcome if we return to our roots. A terrific starting place is forgiveness.
Followers of Jesus were meant to be salty people, who are willing to give offending people a second chance.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.