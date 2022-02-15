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Holy Crap, This is Actually Happening! February 13, 2022
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172 views • February 15, 2022
Wazzup with the Olympics? NYC mayor Eric Adams foists a disgusting diet on kids that even he won’t follow. If you make enough billions, you can do anything to anyone any time. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has gone full on fascist, just like daddy. Australia finally wakes up. Biden’s crack pipe debunking debunked. Get out of Ukraine now — easiest way is through the US southern border.
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
Written by Mélanie Hope / Performed by James Moniz
Video editing by StormKatt Productions
Links to stories listed on counterculturewise.com
Full script on SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
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