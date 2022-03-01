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A light in a dark place: Putin NWO puppet [28.02.2022]
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160 views • March 01, 2022
Some of the video taken from DON'T JUST BE ANOTHER BRICK IN THE WALL 2
https://youtu.be/fNMpxabusqc
#ukraine
#putin
#nwo
175 viewsFeb 28, 2022
A light in a dark place
1.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SIi_uUs1SqU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
https://youtu.be/fNMpxabusqc
#ukraine
#putin
#nwo
175 viewsFeb 28, 2022
A light in a dark place
1.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/SIi_uUs1SqU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSdw1aS8scvrhlVOhh7_3Ew
Keywords
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