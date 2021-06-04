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VAERS Throttling gets exposed on InfoWars War Room with Dr. Jane Ruby Jun 3, 2021
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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Breaking News as more people and analysts are becoming aware VAERS Adverse Events Reporting System is throttling data being reported to public. VAERS is also deleting already published report and also discovered VAERS does not publish "Follow-up" reports, follow up investigations, follow-up autopsy, etc... Nothing! I will pay you $1 Million to hurry up and submit a VAERS report while the patient is still breathing, no follow-up encounter data and death will ever be published! Said Anthony Fauci to every hospital CEO in the country!

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