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Episode #130 - CBDCs, Collapse & Digital Prison | Jeff Berwick
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
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98 views • Yesterday

In this explosive conversation, Todd Cave sits down with Jeff Berwick, founder of The Dollar Vigilante (TDV) and Anarchapulco, to unpack whether the collapse of the dollar is not just economic failure, but part of a much bigger system of control.


From the destruction of purchasing power to CBDCs, Digital ID, surveillance, crypto, gold and silver, false flags, war narratives, and the spiritual war Jeff believes is being waged on humanity, this is a conversation that goes straight at the ideas most people are too afraid to touch.


Jeff’s official bio still frames him as a freedom fighter against the State and central banks, while Anarchapulco now presents itself as a movement built around self-sovereignty, decentralised living, and creating alternatives outside the mainstream. That makes this episode more than a discussion about money or politics. It becomes a deeper conversation about power, truth, freedom, and what it really takes to stay human in an age of collapse.


This episode also explores Anarchapulco, Jeff’s vision of parallel culture, his account of the chaos around Puerto Vallarta, why he believes CBDCs and Digital ID are building a digital prison, what precious metals and commodities may be signalling about the real condition of the financial system, why privacy-focused crypto matters, and how he spots false flags and psyops so quickly.


TDV’s current messaging remains centred on helping people survive inflation, monetary debasement, and financial-system breakdown, which makes the themes of this interview directly aligned with Jeff’s public work.


Topics include:


🔹 Jeff Berwick’s origin story

🔹 The collapse of the US dollar

🔹 The loss of purchasing power

🔹 Controlled demolition of the American empire

🔹 CBDCs

🔹 Digital ID

🔹 The surveillance state

🔹 Bitcoin and privacy coins

🔹 Gold, silver, and commodities

🔹 Anarchapulco

🔹 Puerto Vallarta

🔹 False flags and psyops

🔹 Iran war narratives

🔹 Spiritual warfare

🔹 Self-sovereignty and parallel culture


This is not a comfort conversation.

It is a dot-connecting conversation.


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Twitter - https://x.com/BerwickJeff

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TZLA Club - https://tzla.club/


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📌 Follow The Conscious Man 7 Podcast for more deep conversations on spirituality, truth, consciousness, power, and the forces shaping our world. 🌎


👉🏽 If this episode hits home 𝗦𝗨𝗕𝗦𝗖𝗥𝗜𝗕𝗘, comment "𝗪𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗨𝗣" and 𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗘 it with someone who still thinks the system is fundamentally stable.

Keywords
anarchapulcofalseflagsdigitaliddollarvigilantejeffberwicksurveillancestatecbdcsdigitalprisonusdollarcollapseprivacycoinstheconsciousman7systemcollapse
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