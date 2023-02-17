Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
#shorts #bible #Verse #for #today 1 Peter 5:6-7
11 views
channel image
jamespowell
Published Yesterday |

#shorts #bible #Verse #for #today


powerful scriptures to start your day | | powerful scriptures to start your day


Bible Verses For The Day | Powerful Scriptures To Start Your Day


http://www.yourchurchpromotions.com



☑️ SUBSCRIBE and click the 🔔 for notifications to catch all the latest videos uploaded to the channel!


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL5xC4sFNGH-u-iBftrPSYA?sub_confirmation=1 👈



☑️ You can SUPPORT and PARTNER with my ministry here:


http://paypal.me/jjmediallc 👈



📲 SOCIAL


http://paypal.me/jjmediallc


Video Channels:


We upload to all these channels. Join and Share


https://rumble.com/c/yourchurchpromotions


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jamespowell


https://odysee.com/@yourchurchpromotions:4


http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoj639IpXpNiRbi5GU9biQw


https://www.brighteon.com/channels/jamespowell


https://ugetube.com/@jamespowell


https://www.godtube.com/jjmedia




Bible Verses For The Day | Good Morning Bible Scriptures For Your Day


This is simply a video I’ve put together where I would like to encourage anyone with the Word of God.


All I ask you to do is to listen to me read the Word of God.


Please continue to let God's Word take root in your heart.


Speak God's Word daily or listen to this video over and over again and allow the Scriptures concerning this video topic to reach deep into your spirit.


God bless you!


- James with Your Church Promotions

Keywords
scripturebibleverseverseoftheday

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket