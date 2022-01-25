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Real Facts Matter
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2 views • January 25, 2022
Jim Stroud has a love-hate (mostly hate) relationship with the media. With so much fake news and competing narratives, he feels very much like a pawn in some grander scheme. He was almost at the point of therapy when he reached out to Amy Forsythe to discuss the journalism industry, everything wrong with it today and a few things that are right.
About our guest:
Amy Forsythe is an award-winning multimedia journalist and military veteran with more than 25 years of experience in storytelling, public speaking and multimedia content creation. She has worked as a TV anchor and host and spokesperson for military operations around the world in various locations. Amy served five combat tours, both in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is publishing a book titled “Heroes Live Here” as a tribute to the Marines and Sailors based at Camp Pendleton who were lost in combat since 9/11. She resides in San Diego and continues to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a Public Affairs Officer.
Amy Forsythe can be reached via –
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyforsythe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/amy_forsythe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amyforsythe760/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AmyForsythe
About our guest:
Amy Forsythe is an award-winning multimedia journalist and military veteran with more than 25 years of experience in storytelling, public speaking and multimedia content creation. She has worked as a TV anchor and host and spokesperson for military operations around the world in various locations. Amy served five combat tours, both in Iraq and Afghanistan, and is publishing a book titled “Heroes Live Here” as a tribute to the Marines and Sailors based at Camp Pendleton who were lost in combat since 9/11. She resides in San Diego and continues to serve in the U.S. Navy Reserve as a Public Affairs Officer.
Amy Forsythe can be reached via –
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/amyforsythe/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/amy_forsythe
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amyforsythe760/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AmyForsythe
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