'Wizard of Oz' explained

Insurance corporations & the Elite buy Treasury bonds; but THEY are no longer doing this as that Market has collapsed, meaning the Corporate System has defaulted due to bankruptcy & having been given lawful NOTICE of such 'by the People for the people'=American State National Assembly 'on' all 50 States of the [re-seating of original American Revolutionary government prior to American Civil War] Union. The Elite Cabal's System/Deep State used to merely roll over that bankruptcy, change their name, kicking the Can-down-the-Road again... meaning the [bond-]slaves were that much more in-debt/poor due to inflation of the privately owned [usury] Federal Reserve Notes=IOUs!





It is the same with Gaza Palestinian migrants or any border-crossing "migrant" re-labelled=documented-for=bond-age/enslavement value taken-out-on-them (& tax-payers=U.S. Corporate allegiance=pledgers). What used to be termed 'war' or colonization is now: Forced bondage-ship for both Gaza or any "take-over" with [Trump-like] excuse to re-build as a Las Vegas of the Mid-East, Crimea, L.A. "fires"/Maui, or elsewhere: Disney-like.





Black Hawk military helicopters [like in the D.C. area] can also be 'hacked' (as a post-2005 automobiles) & flown as a drone! As Malaysian Flight 370 was "hacked!"





Global Family Group of trade banks has issued the American Federation Dollar [asset backed=gold] which is based on the Credit-bond/trust of men & women & their forefathers & made usable by them, rather than letting the Elite-banksters-Market manipulators control those BirthCertificate issued bonds-Trust.

'Hotel California' song by the [American] Eagles was another expose: "You can check out any time you like (suicide), but you can never leave" your STRAWMAN ENslaveMENT by WorldEconomicForum...So THEY think via legal contract! It has been fraud, as NOT 'Full Disclosure!' The crime of fraud lawfully has no expiration date!

"We haven't had that spirit here since 1969."

