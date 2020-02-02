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Tiny Radiation Detector Could Save Millions - NUK-Alert
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41 views • February 02, 2020
Uploaded on February 1 2020
Ron visits Shane Conner with KI4U to talk about the Nuk-Alert radiation detector that you attach to your Key Chain.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Ron visits Shane Conner with KI4U to talk about the Nuk-Alert radiation detector that you attach to your Key Chain.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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