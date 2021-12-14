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Darkest Days in the History of New Zealand
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80 views • December 14, 2021
A New Zealand pastor speaks out against what he calls "medical apartheid" which has sanctioned and severely punished "medical lepers," reminding Christians that "Jesus is the God Who touched lepers. He didn't make lepers".
December 3rd 2021 is one of the most darkest days in New Zealand history to date.
This is a day where New Zealand has effectively entered official apartheid at the hands of the destroyer of this nation.
Visit the channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcAyTMbVp4E5sWdJDcVKlhQ/featured
December 3rd 2021 is one of the most darkest days in New Zealand history to date.
This is a day where New Zealand has effectively entered official apartheid at the hands of the destroyer of this nation.
Visit the channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcAyTMbVp4E5sWdJDcVKlhQ/featured
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