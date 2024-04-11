❗️A British backed amphibious attempted landing on the Tendrovskaya spit in the Kherson region fails.
⚡️During the clash, the Ukrainian Armed Forces landing party was destroyed, and a Ukrainian citizen of the 73rd Naval Center of Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Evgeniy Gorin, was captured and interrogated.
