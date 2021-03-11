© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID 19 - Lockdown is killing millions, the Covid vaccine is damaging your health and killing you
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • March 11, 2021
Max Igan on the vaccines, governments and more.
People are waking up but are there enough to make a difference?
Mandatory vaccines are coming in one form or another.
How is it possible that some people believe everything
they are told by their governments and people like Bill Gates?
It's almost too late, once you've taken the vaccine there's no
People are waking up but are there enough to make a difference?
Mandatory vaccines are coming in one form or another.
How is it possible that some people believe everything
they are told by their governments and people like Bill Gates?
It's almost too late, once you've taken the vaccine there's no
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.