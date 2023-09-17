Create New Account
Are The Roots Of Tyranny Taking Hold In The EU?
MIRRORED from The HighWire with Del Bigtree https://rumble.com/v3hxzye-are-the-roots-of-tyranny-taking-hold-in-the-eu.html


September 16, 2023

German Member of the EU Parliament, Christine Anderson, discusses the hurdles facing those fighting edicts that restrict basic human freedoms, including the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Treaty in Europe. She details the haunting similarities between 1930’s Germany and the foundation being laid through proposed policies including 15-minute cities, climate lockdowns, and COVID restrictions.

Keywords
rebeleu parliamentfight for freedomstop complyingchristine anderson

