[Jan 4, 2015] The Yahuwah Triangle (virtual conference) Part 4: Babylon Rising (40.9K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

Will the first Antichrist rise again? Will ancient Babylon once again become a prominent player in the Last Days? Will America be the catalyst through which both return? Why do the actions of our presidents, the iconography on the back of the U.S. one dollar bill, and the monuments of Washington, D.C. all seem to indicate that it will be? Find out in this revised presentation of Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last.





https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy





- See more at: http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/TYTconference.html