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-Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed the European Union is transforming into an anti-Russia military bloc.
-Lavrov said reduced US NATO involvement drives EU security structures increasingly focused against Russia.
-Ukraine’s potential EU membership would further militarize the bloc and weaken economic priorities, Lavrov argued.
-EU enlargement plans include stricter conditions, with concerns over centralized defense and foreign-policy alignment.
-Internal EU divisions over Russia sanctions and Ukraine policy continue complicating future EU-Russia relations.
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