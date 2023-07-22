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GLENN BECK | Does THIS FBI document PROVE Biden SOLD OUT the country?!
After battling with the FBI for access to an unclassified document, Rep. Chuck Grassley has published the now-infamous FD-1023 form that alleges Joe Biden was part of a pay-to-play scheme in Ukraine before he became president.
Glenn reviews the document, which includes the testimony of a trusted FBI confidential human source who claimed the Ukrainian energy company Burisma specifically hired Hunter Biden so Joe would "protect" it. The source also claims payments to the Bidens were "illicit" and directly tied to Joe Biden's actions.
But most disturbingly, Glenn says, one of the Ukrainians involved in this scheme is now close to President Zelenskyy. So, are Biden's decisions about the war in Ukraine already compromised? And is this enough evidence for impeachment?
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