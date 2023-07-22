BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

GLENN BECK | Does THIS FBI document PROVE Biden SOLD OUT the country?!
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2286 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
74 views • July 22, 2023

GLENN BECK | Does THIS FBI document PROVE Biden SOLD OUT the country?!

After battling with the FBI for access to an unclassified document, Rep. Chuck Grassley has published the now-infamous FD-1023 form that alleges Joe Biden was part of a pay-to-play scheme in Ukraine before he became president.


Glenn reviews the document, which includes the testimony of a trusted FBI confidential human source who claimed the Ukrainian energy company Burisma specifically hired Hunter Biden so Joe would "protect" it. The source also claims payments to the Bidens were "illicit" and directly tied to Joe Biden's actions.


But most disturbingly, Glenn says, one of the Ukrainians involved in this scheme is now close to President Zelenskyy. So, are Biden's decisions about the war in Ukraine already compromised? And is this enough evidence for impeachment?


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL


► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

Keywords
white house whistleblowerfbi coverupbiden crime family1023chuck grassley receipts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Hakeem Jeffries Calls for Sweeping Changes in Gaza as Democrats Prepare to Take Control of Congress

Chase Codewell
Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Strait of Hormuz attacks hit monthly record as oil price floor solidifies amid Iran stalemate

Willow Tohi
Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Twelve Senators Call for Removal of US-Israel Military Integration Provisions from NDAA

Douglas Harrington
House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

House Blocks Hegseth Impeachment as Democrats Signal Future Oversight

Garrison Vance
The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

The Swiss Cheese Solution: How Trump May Walk Away From Iran After Rejecting Both War and Peace

Garrison Vance
After years of filing &#8220;climate change&#8221; lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

After years of filing “climate change” lawsuits, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey suddenly supports natural gas

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy