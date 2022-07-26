2 Kings 5 V 1-14 GOD HEALS

Naaman, a captain of the king of Aram’s army, contracted a serious skin disease. His wife’s Israelite slave girl said she was confident Elisha could heal him (5:1-3). When Naaman came to the king of Israel, the king did not know what to do, but Elisha did (5:4-8). Through a messenger, Elisha instructed Naaman to dip seven times in the Jordan River (5:9-10). Naaman grudgingly followed Elisha’s instruction and experienced healing (5:11-14). Elisha then refused a reward from Naaman and sent him away in peace (5:15-19).



Gehazi, Elisha’s servant, saw an opportunity and deceitfully collected a large sum of money and goods from Naaman (5:20-24). However, the Lord had revealed the matter to Elisha, who told Gehazi the skin disease that had rested on Naaman would now fall on him (5:25-27).