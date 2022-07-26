2 Kings 5 V 1-14 GOD HEALS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Naaman, a captain of the king of Aram’s army, contracted a
serious skin disease. His wife’s Israelite slave girl said she was confident
Elisha could heal him (5:1-3). When Naaman came to the king of Israel, the king
did not know what to do, but Elisha did (5:4-8). Through a messenger, Elisha
instructed Naaman to dip seven times in the Jordan River (5:9-10). Naaman
grudgingly followed Elisha’s instruction and experienced healing (5:11-14).
Elisha then refused a reward from Naaman and sent him away in peace (5:15-19).
Gehazi, Elisha’s servant, saw an opportunity and deceitfully collected a large sum of money and goods from Naaman (5:20-24). However, the Lord had revealed the matter to Elisha, who told Gehazi the skin disease that had rested on Naaman would now fall on him (5:25-27).