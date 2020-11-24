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This is how to handle the mask Nazi police when they come.
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59 views • November 24, 2020
Mandates are not laws. You do not have to comply. This phony pandemic did not cancel your Constitutional rights or your Civil rights. You can sue the police personalty in Civil court. Remind them of that when they get their petty dictator act on.
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