You Are Here — Daniel's 70 Weeks Prophecy Has Been Fulfilled To The Day

In 2005 I calculated that February 27th, 2026 would mark the start of the final 7 years of Daniel's 70 Weeks Prophecy. That date is in my published book from 2016 and stated clearly in a video on this channel from four years ago. On the evening of February 27th, 2026 — exactly on time — the US and Israel launched a massive strike on Iran. This is not another prophecy theory. This is a verified, timestamped, documented fulfillment of a specific date calculated from a 2,500 year old prophecy using Hebrew grammar, Babylonian imperial history, NASA eclipse tables, and the life cycle of winter barley in Jerusalem. In this video I walk through every single step of the only interpretation of Daniel's 70 Weeks that accounts for all the evidence — the Hebrew language, the historical record, the astronomical data, and the mathematical relationships — and show exactly how February 27th, 2026 was calculated years before it arrived. WHAT THIS VIDEO COVERS: This is a complete, step-by-step walkthrough of the proper interpretation of Daniel's 70 Weeks Prophecy — the most precise and verifiable prophetic timeline in all of scripture. Unlike the popular dispensationalist interpretation taught in most churches today, this interpretation requires no special prophetic years, no creative calendar math, and no gaps invented to make the numbers work. Every date is historically anchored and independently verifiable.