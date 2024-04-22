Evidence for Creationism Far Outweighs Threadbare Theory of Evolution - Dr. Randy Guliuzza

The theory of evolution is rife with assumptions, faulty logic, and outright lies, and yet culture teaches it as absolute truth. Parents must prepare their children to stand against the lies from the scientific establishment. Dr. Randy Guliuzza, the president of the Institute for Creation Research, discusses why the creation versus evolution debate is more than an “academic squabble,” but rather, an essential debate. He points out that creationism is the foundation for every Christian doctrine and discusses some prominent scientific talking points, like explaining how fossils were formed in the Flood of Noah’s day and debunking claims about the genetic similarity between apes and humans!









TAKEAWAYS





Humans and apes are not as genetically similar as evolutionists claim - ICR has the data to debunk this idea





Begin educating your child on the truth about creation in their early developmental years





Most kids who grow up in church end up falling away from their faith because they erroneously believe the Bible is scientifically disproven





Evolution suppresses the truth of God’s creation and His design and plan for it









