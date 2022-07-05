Do We Only Have A Few Months of Freedom Left?

Dr. Vernon Coleman says we have six months of Freedom Left. We just celebrated our independence, but will we keep our freedom?





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Video Sources:

Dr Vernon Coleman saying we have 8 months left

https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/we-have-eight-months