BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shortcomings
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
10 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
11 views • February 24, 2022
Comment below or contact us at https://cmcsmen.tiny.us/contact
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen

Notes ..



- Shortcomings -

We all have shortcomings.

Matthew Kelly, from Dynamic Catholic, says many Saint's were born with shortcomings, and just learned to transform their shortcomings into Virtues.

We all carry within us the capacity for holiness of life, and we also tend to be sinful.

So, Jesus says to remove the wooden beam from your own eye before removing the splinter in your brother's eye.

Let us turn this criticism on ourselves rather, and in a short while we may, with God's grace helping us, notice a change in our Christian conduct.

We need to become Saints! With small steps, becoming more Christian and thus more charitable towards others and less critical of the faults of others.

So, again, let us work day-by-day towards transform our shortcomings into becoming saint's in this world.

God give you peace.



--

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligionfaithcatholicsaintsmanhoodvirtuesshortcomingsfrank-j-casrlla
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

EU Kids Act Proposal Would Require Age Checks, Raising ID Concerns for Adults

Belle Carter
Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Hackers Reverse-Engineer Flock Safety Cameras, Raising Surveillance Concerns

Douglas Harrington
Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Smart Device Data Used as Evidence in Court, Raising Privacy and Legal Questions

Chase Codewell
Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Neuralink Reports Imagined Speech Decoded Into Words in Brain-Implant Trial

Edison Reed
Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Experts Identify Physical Signs Linked to Excessive Smartphone Scrolling

Edison Reed
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you&#8217;re not looking

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: Your homestead might be losing money while you’re not looking

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy