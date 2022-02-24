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Shortcomings
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11 views • February 24, 2022
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Notes ..
- Shortcomings -
We all have shortcomings.
Matthew Kelly, from Dynamic Catholic, says many Saint's were born with shortcomings, and just learned to transform their shortcomings into Virtues.
We all carry within us the capacity for holiness of life, and we also tend to be sinful.
So, Jesus says to remove the wooden beam from your own eye before removing the splinter in your brother's eye.
Let us turn this criticism on ourselves rather, and in a short while we may, with God's grace helping us, notice a change in our Christian conduct.
We need to become Saints! With small steps, becoming more Christian and thus more charitable towards others and less critical of the faults of others.
So, again, let us work day-by-day towards transform our shortcomings into becoming saint's in this world.
God give you peace.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
Notes ..
- Shortcomings -
We all have shortcomings.
Matthew Kelly, from Dynamic Catholic, says many Saint's were born with shortcomings, and just learned to transform their shortcomings into Virtues.
We all carry within us the capacity for holiness of life, and we also tend to be sinful.
So, Jesus says to remove the wooden beam from your own eye before removing the splinter in your brother's eye.
Let us turn this criticism on ourselves rather, and in a short while we may, with God's grace helping us, notice a change in our Christian conduct.
We need to become Saints! With small steps, becoming more Christian and thus more charitable towards others and less critical of the faults of others.
So, again, let us work day-by-day towards transform our shortcomings into becoming saint's in this world.
God give you peace.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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