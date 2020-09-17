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Radio Frequency reading in the city, Shielding clothes
Exclusively Holistic
Exclusively Holistic
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49 views • September 17, 2020
The radio frequency (RF) reading off Skibo Rd is very high. I put on my RF shielding T-shirt to block most of the damaging rays. In the next video I will demonstrate how much this shielding T-shirt lowers the exposure.
You can order shielding clothes here: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
They offer T-shirts, Head and Neck Scarf, Underwear and Meters.

Check out my blog about Wifi exposure Link to different Electrosmog meters https://exclusivelyholistic.com/can-5g-be-measured-with-an-electrosmog-meter/
Keywords
emfelectrosmogradio frequencycornetelectrosmog metershielding clothes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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