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Radio Frequency reading in the city, Shielding clothes
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49 views • September 17, 2020
The radio frequency (RF) reading off Skibo Rd is very high. I put on my RF shielding T-shirt to block most of the damaging rays. In the next video I will demonstrate how much this shielding T-shirt lowers the exposure.
You can order shielding clothes here: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
They offer T-shirts, Head and Neck Scarf, Underwear and Meters.
Check out my blog about Wifi exposure Link to different Electrosmog meters https://exclusivelyholistic.com/can-5g-be-measured-with-an-electrosmog-meter/
You can order shielding clothes here: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/
They offer T-shirts, Head and Neck Scarf, Underwear and Meters.
Check out my blog about Wifi exposure Link to different Electrosmog meters https://exclusivelyholistic.com/can-5g-be-measured-with-an-electrosmog-meter/
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