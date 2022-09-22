Create New Account
Scared of the Book of Revelation? (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)
White Horse Media
The Book of Revelation is the last book in the Bible, yet few read it, or even know what’s in it. Too scary, many think. “Not so!” says Pastor Steve Wohlberg, “Simply memorizing a few of its passages can literally change your life.” “Blessed is he that reads, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things that are written therein, for the time is at hand.” Revelation 1:3. Here we are told to read, hear, and keep what’s in that book. This powerful “blessing” awaits you today!


Resources:


Approaching Armageddon

https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/product/approaching-armageddon-discover-hope-beyond-earths-final-battle/


The Bloody Woman and the Seven-Headed Beast

https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/product/the-bloody-woman-and-the-seven-headed-beast/


Startling Prophecies for America

https://www.whitehorsemedia.com/product/startling-prophecies-for-america/


Preparation for the End Times

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLLOArtgIE2CsbtzLhb_nOoq2xK50bzVsn

revelationwhite horse mediabible talks with steve wohlberg

