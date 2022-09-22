Scared of the Book of Revelation? (Bible Talks with Steve Wohlberg)

The Book of Revelation is the last book in the Bible, yet few read it, or even know what’s in it. Too scary, many think. “Not so!” says Pastor Steve Wohlberg, “Simply memorizing a few of its passages can literally change your life.” “Blessed is he that reads, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things that are written therein, for the time is at hand.” Revelation 1:3. Here we are told to read, hear, and keep what’s in that book. This powerful “blessing” awaits you today!
