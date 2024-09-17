Lone Gunmen and Tell Tale Signs of an MK Ultra Assassin - Greg Reese Report

https://gregreese.substack.com/

From what we learn about the recent would be Trump assassin, he seems to have clearly been an asset of the Deep State. He’s been criminally charged over a hundred times including once for possessing an unregistered fully automatic firearm.

He was recruiting mercenaries to fight in Ukraine and was on the mainstream news to discuss this. He appeared in a video promoting the Azov Brigade.

And despite all this, he was somehow able to get a rifle across state lines and within shooting distance to Donald Trump just two months after a failed assassination attempt.

As Edward Snowden pointed out, there is an ‘Oswald Vibe’ here. And he’s right. Almost every assassination conspiracy in history has the same tell tale signs.



