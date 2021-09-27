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002 Religious Freedom Persecution The Coronavirus --Walter Veith & Martin Smith -- What's Up Prof?
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21 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 2 we discuss the Coronavirus, Religious freedom and religious persecution.
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Watch all What's Up Prof Videos here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Audio Available below:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica
Alternative channels home pages:
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adaf...
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
UgeTube:
https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/AD...
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
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