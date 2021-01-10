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Barbara Toti's Funeral
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19 views • January 10, 2021
I am posting this for people who were not able to attend my mom's funeral at the Pascoag Community Baptist Church on Wed. Dec. 23, 2020. She passed away on Friday Dec. 18th. I want to thank all of you for your expressions of sympathy and love during this difficult time.
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