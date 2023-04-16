Welcome To Proverbs Club.Speak With Encouragement.
Proverbs 15:4 (NIV).
4) The soothing tongue is a tree of life,
but a perverse tongue crushes the spirit.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Comforting speech encourages those who hear,
but inappropriate speech disheartens them.
