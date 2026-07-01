The Best Demo Tape Of All Time

A collection of Teasers and Adverts for "The Best Demo We've Ever Heard" TM (according to EMI) by my band The Rivers including Teasers for the Take A Little Longer & Right Now music videos featuring The Hitchhiker & The Big Combo. Plus 2 Kubrick / The Shining Adverts & 3 Mini Ads featuring Tina Turner, Sinead O'Connor & Carly Simon.

You can listen to The Best Demo Tape Ever TM and watch my music videos here: https://thephantomknocks.com/jukebox/

#BetterThanTheBeatles