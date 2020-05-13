L-1011 TriStar-Too advanced for us

This is an aircraft I helped build, just before I got drafted. I was very proud to have been involved in the tooling and later the inspection of this very advanced, for the era, aircraft. But then again, Lockheed is always on the cutting edge of aviation advancement. I recall when King Hussein of Jordan took controls of his L-1011 and left Palmdale Airport, for Jordan. He was at the controls, but it took off, flew and landed on automation. He did not need to pilot it. That kind of technology was not available on any commercial aircraft of the day. It was the quietest and smoothest flying plane I have ever been on, even to today.