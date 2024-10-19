KNEEPADS RELEASES 😈 HER INNER DEMON

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOW!
At a Kamala Harris rally in Wisconsin, an attendee shouted,
“Jesus is Lord.”
Kamala responded, “Oh, you guys are at the wrong rally.”
It was instinctual & w/o hesitation.
Kamala just made it clear that she hates Christians.
Source: https://x.com/ScottPresler/status/1847383772985168105
Thumbnail: https://winteryknight.com/2020/08/12/three-thinks-you-should-know-about-the-moral-character-of-kamala-harris/