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7grainsofsalt2: Christmas is Also Symbolic Satanism [19.11.2021]
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60 views • November 19, 2021
Note: 'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
A bit of news, but mostly symbolism seen around our area.
Did you spot anything here? Or in your area?
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Videos & Links used today
WHO, FB - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1323230661482983
Everything else was from news, news paper & seen in the stores here.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
Original title: Look Closer 7grainsofsalt2
559 viewsNov 19, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
3.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ur5hKAH7y8A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
A bit of news, but mostly symbolism seen around our area.
Did you spot anything here? Or in your area?
Be wise as serpents & innocent as doves.
Videos & Links used today
WHO, FB - https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1323230661482983
Everything else was from news, news paper & seen in the stores here.
Be vigilant & God bless you all
Cindy 7grainsofsalt2
Original title: Look Closer 7grainsofsalt2
559 viewsNov 19, 2021
7grainsofsalt2 7grainsofsalt2
3.51K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Ur5hKAH7y8A
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC75UiLUE21UjiJl3kjbiPPA
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