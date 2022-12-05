24 hours inside, due to cold snap. Where’s Cadbury Now? MVI_8413

Create New Account
24 hours inside, due to cold snap. Where's Cadbury Now?
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
I am happy to have my darling Cadbury inside when it’s cold, or really hot, but I also like her to have a stint outside after this length of time. She is one of the lights of my life.

gardenhomecats

